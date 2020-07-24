The executive and general membership of the GBSS Alumni Association in Toronto take this opportunity to express deepest condolences on the passing of popular Grenadian musician David “Peck’’ Edwards.

Edwards attended the Grenada Boys’ Secondary School in the 1970s and excelled in track and field, football and cricket. He’s also remembered for his passion and leadership as a member of the GBSS Cadet Corps.

A former Cultural Officer with the Government of Grenada, Edwards was also renowned in the local and regional steelpan communities as a drummer, pannist, arranger and tutor. His efforts earned him the title of Culture Ambassador of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

The GBSS Alumni Association is profoundly saddened by loss being borne by the nation with the death of David “Peck’’ Edwards.

We offer heartfelt sympathies to his wife, mother and other family members and close friends. May the peace and grace of God rest on you and comfort you all.

Lincoln DePradine

President, GBSS Alumni Association

