by Linda Straker

Company provided all required documentation and information to Ministry of Health

Both Rapid tests and PCR tests were conducted. All Rapid tests results were negative

One of Grenada’s non-alcohol manufacturers have confirmed that its plant is closed because of the possibility that staff and contractors were exposed to Covid-19 by one of the 3 Trinidadians who left the island last week and tested positive for the virus on arrival in Trinidad.

“Although none of our staff nor contractors were asked to self-quarantine, nor were we asked to close our operations because of a positive result from any Covid-19 test carried out at our facilities, our company’s Covid-19 Safety Protocol stipulates that the Health & Safety of all our staff, their families, our customers and our contractors is priority and therefore, while we await the official results of the PCR tests, we have decided to keep our offices closed,” according to a statement from the Grenada Bottling Company.

Grenada Bottling Company is the manufacturer of soda beverages and holds the local franchise for Coca Cola. “Our contact tracing documentation indicated that the individual’s last visit to our site was June 26, 2020, more than three weeks ago. We, of course, assisted the Ministry of Health and provided all required documentation and information, as per our Company’s Covid-19 Protocols.”

As directed in the national Covid-19 protocol, the Ministry of Health requested that all staff members and other contractors who would have visited the company’s offices, be tested for Covid-19. “Both Rapid tests and PCR tests were conducted. All Rapid tests results were negative,” said the statement.

On Friday, 17 July 2020 Grenada’s Health Minister, Nickolas Steele, confirmed that the 3 persons who resided on the island since March tested positive on arrival in Trinidad. That same day, Grenada Bottling was contacted by officials of the Ministry of Health requesting assistance in their contact tracing efforts.

To date, 154 persons were contacted and tested using rapid test kits. Health officials are currently awaiting the result of PCR samples while the Trinidad Health Minister disclosed on Monday that they are also awaiting the result of a second PCR test of the 3.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.