by Linda Straker

Keisha McGuire is a Vice President of UNGA 75th session

United Nations marks its 75th anniversary in 2020

Grenada’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, is one of 16 elected Vice Presidents appointed to serve for the 75th session.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) elected the island’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Her Excellency, Keisha A McGuire as a Vice President of its 75th session, by consensus, on Monday, 29 June 2020.

Grenada will serve as one of 16 elected Vice Presidents in the 193-member body. The election comes amid the historic celebration of the United Nations, which marks its 75th anniversary in 2020. Since joining the United Nations in 1974, Grenada has served as Vice President on 3 occasions.

On 17 June 2020, Volkan Bozkir of Turkey was elected President of the 75th session of the General Assembly. The session will open on 15 September 2020. The United Nations General Assembly is one of the 6 principal organs of the United Nations, serving as the main deliberative, policy-making, and representative organ of the UN. Its powers, composition, functions, and procedures are set out in the United Nations Charter.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.