Forecasters at the Meteorological Office at the Maurice Bishop International Airport are currently monitoring Tropical Depression number 7.

At 5am, the depression was located near latitude 10.0° North, longitude 42.4° West about 1285 nautical miles east of Grenada and the Southern Windward islands. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph.

A faster westward motion is expected during the next few days. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb. Strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm on Wednesday.

Models predict that the tropical storm should propagate (move) across the island chain on Saturday, with Grenada remaining on the southern periphery of the system. However, the dynamics of the system and projected path are subject to change over the next couple days.

There is a relatively high chance of moderate to heavy showers and thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds and battering waves as the system propagates across the islands. The Meteorological Service will continue to closely monitor this system and provide updates as deemed necessary in a timely manner.

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) uses this opportunity to remind citizens to review family emergency plans, in keeping with the regulations established for Covid-19.

For additional information, please contact Oslyn Crosby Public Relations Officer, NaDMA on 440-8390-4 / 440-0838 or 533-0766email: [email protected] and [email protected], website www.nadma.gd

NaDMA, the official source for all disaster related information in Grenada.

