The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) advises the general public that Grenada and its dependencies are now under TROPICAL STORM WATCH.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that Tropical Storm conditions are possible for Grenada and its Dependencies in the next 48 hours.

At 2 pm today, the centre of Tropical Storm Gonzalo was located near 9.7°N latitude 48.8°W longitude or about 890 miles or 1,416 km east-southeast of Grenada.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo is moving W near 22 km/hour and this general motion is expected to continue today. Maximum sustained winds are near 95 km/hour with higher gusts. Gonzalo is expected to have an increase in forward speed with a west-northwest track over the weekend.

For Grenada, 24 hour accumulated average rainfall amounts of 60 mm with locally isolated amounts of 100 mm is possible.

The storm has weakened slightly over the past few hours and tropical storm force winds extend outward only 35 km from the centre. Despite this, citizens are encouraged to remain vigilant and follow the directives issued by the agency and work to ensure we preserve lives, livelihood and property.

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) and the Meteorological Office will continue to monitor Tropical Storm Gonzalo and update the public in a timely manner.

