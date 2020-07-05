by Linda Straker

Jamol Charles was shot in his leg by the police at his home, on Sunday, 5 July 2020

Police were in search of his brother

The community is protesting and calling for justice for the young footballer

Police have confirmed that an investigation has started into the shooting of Jamol Charles at his home in the community of Gouyave, St John, on Sunday, 5 July 2020.

An official statement is yet to be released by the police about the incident, but videos circulating on social media platform WhatsApp claim that the police did not seek immediate medical assistance for the young man who is a known footballer.

Reports are that he was shot in his leg and initially was taken to the Gouyave Health Centre, and then taken to the General Hospital in the St George’s where is he currently admitted.

It is understood that police were in search of his brother.

As news spread of the shooting, people in the community protested and called for justice for the young footballer. In videos circulating live on Facebook, people are seen blocking the road and setting fires in the streets of Gouyave.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.