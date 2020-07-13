Police are investigating 2 homicides that occurred over the weekend.

On Friday, 10 July 2020 just after 9:30 pm, police responded to an emergency call of a stabbing incident that occurred at a village shop at Thebaide, St David.

On arrival, the victim, a 53-year-old, also of Thebaide, was found at his residence not too far away with a stab wound to the upper left side of his chest. He was immediately transported to a medical practitioner and was pronounced dead.

Another resident is in police custody assisting with the investigation.

Police also responded to a chopping incident on Saturday, 11 July 2020 at Gladstone Road, Grenville that occurred about 9:45 pm.

The victim, a 28-year-old, also of the said address, received a single chop wound to the upper part of his body. He was pronounced dead mere minutes after arriving at the Princess Alice Hospital.

Office of Commissioner of Police

