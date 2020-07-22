In keeping with the announcement by the Government of Grenada that the country’s borders will gradually open to accept commercial and charter flights, government wishes to inform the public that a charter JetBlue flight will arrive around 12:30 pm today.

The flight will bring close to 90 Grenadians who were unable to return home since the outbreak of the coronavirus, and the subsequent closing of our borders.

Part of the requirement is that each person on the flight would have done a Covid-19 test in the last 7 days, which would have returned a negative result.

On arrival in Grenada, each passenger will have a rapid test done at the Maurice Bishop International Airport, and all will be required to proceed to a government approved accommodation where they will spend the next 14 days at their own expense.

US Citizens and residents who have been stuck in Grenada travel to New York on the return flight.

GIS

