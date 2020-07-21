The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) and the Ministry of Transport extend deepest sympathies to the families of the 3 victims of the tragic accident that occurred in Westerhall, St David on Monday afternoon.

The Minister for Transport, Hon. Gregory Bowen said, “It is with a profound sense of sadness that we have received the news of the tragic loss of lives, and we pray that God will comfort the families and friends of those who passed. Our prayers and thoughts are also with the other passengers and those affected by this terrible accident.”

Police reports state that a truck and a passenger bus collided just before 4 o’clock yesterday. Regrettably, 3 people lost their lives, while others suffered injury, and are now warded at the General Hospital.

The RGPF and the Division of Transport will be reaching out to the bereaved families and others affected by this tragedy. Government is also making available counselling services at this time.

The RGPF continues its investigation.

GIS

