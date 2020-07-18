SUMMER 2020 – SPECIAL DISCOUNTS & OFFERS
For all our friends living, working and studying in Grenada to experience Laluna
Come and spend a relaxing day at Laluna
at US$129.00 NOW US$89.00 per person including:
- Two-Course Lunch in our Italian restaurant
- Two cocktails
- 30-minute massage
- One yoga session (Saturday and Sundays only starts 9:30 am)
- The use of our beach facilities, including pool, beach chairs and lounge
- The use of our water sports
- Tax & Service
Asian Spa
Try our 55min Balinese Massage Promo
US$75.00 NOW US$55.00 (plus 25% tax and service)
All other treatments 20% discount. See our Spa treatments
Yoga Pavilion on the beach
Group Yoga sessions 9:30 am Saturdays and Sundays
Yoga/Pilates classes are
US12.00 NOW US$8.00 per session
A Full Moon Meditation practice is offered every month, please contact the front desk for dates
Escape to Laluna
A special offer for our local friends, to experience Laluna for a one-night/two-day escape.
Package inclusions for two people:
- Accommodation in a Cottage Suite with a private veranda and plunge pool (with early check-in and late check out when available)
- One yoga session (Saturday and Sundays only starts 9:30 am)
- One Balinese massage per person in our Asian Spa
- Full American breakfast, lunch and dinner for two (excluding beverages)
- Use of all water-sports available at Laluna
Package price for 2 persons:
US$575.00 NOW US$395.00 (inclusive of Tax & Service)
This offer is only valid for those who are residing in Grenada and not for visitors or tourists.
Italian Restaurant & Sunset Bar
20% DISCOUNT ON OUR MENU
Open daily from 8 am – 10 pm for:
- Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner
- Sunday Brunch
- Birthday and Anniversary Specials
Call 1 (473) 439-0001 / 415 0905 for reservations
Happy Hour
Every day from 5 pm to 7 pm
Exotic cocktails and premium brands all in the romantic setting of the beach
