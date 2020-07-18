SUMMER 2020 – SPECIAL DISCOUNTS & OFFERS

For all our friends living, working and studying in Grenada to experience Laluna

Laluna Day Pass

Come and spend a relaxing day at Laluna at US$129.00 NOW US$89.00 per person including:

Two-Course Lunch in our Italian restaurant

Two cocktails

30-minute massage

One yoga session (Saturday and Sundays only starts 9:30 am)

The use of our beach facilities, including pool, beach chairs and lounge

The use of our water sports

Tax & Service

Asian Spa

Try our 55min Balinese Massage Promo

US$75.00 NOW US$55.00 (plus 25% tax and service)

All other treatments 20% discount. See our Spa treatments

Yoga Pavilion on the beach

Group Yoga sessions 9:30 am Saturdays and Sundays

Yoga/Pilates classes are US12.00 NOW US$8.00 per session

A Full Moon Meditation practice is offered every month, please contact the front desk for dates

Escape to Laluna

A special offer for our local friends, to experience Laluna for a one-night/two-day escape.

Package inclusions for two people:

Accommodation in a Cottage Suite with a private veranda and plunge pool (with early check-in and late check out when available)

One yoga session (Saturday and Sundays only starts 9:30 am)

One Balinese massage per person in our Asian Spa

Full American breakfast, lunch and dinner for two (excluding beverages)

Use of all water-sports available at Laluna

Package price for 2 persons: US$575.00 NOW US$395.00 (inclusive of Tax & Service)

This offer is only valid for those who are residing in Grenada and not for visitors or tourists.

Italian Restaurant & Sunset Bar

20% DISCOUNT ON OUR MENU

Open daily from 8 am – 10 pm for:

Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner

Sunday Brunch

Birthday and Anniversary Specials

Call 1 (473) 439-0001 / 415 0905 for reservations

Happy Hour

Every day from 5 pm to 7 pm

Exotic cocktails and premium brands all in the romantic setting of the beach

Laluna

