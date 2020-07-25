The National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) continues to monitor the path of Tropical Storm Gonzalo which is forecasted to pass through the island on Saturday, 25 July 2020.

The preparatory actions of NAWASA in maintaining and restoring water and sewerage services is of vital importance to national post-disaster activities and NAWASA has therefore enacted its Disaster Emergency Plan. This plan looks at measures to be undertaken for the protection of the authority’s infrastructure.

NAWASA’s intention for this period is to have all water treatment plants opened so that persons can have storage tanks and containers filled to last at minimum 3 days.

An islandwide network shutdown of all water systems is expected on Saturday. The timing for such disruption in service is dependent on 2 factors: the weather conditions and the risks involved at the different systems.

11 water systems are still under valve regulation due to lingering dry season conditions. Due to this challenge, the authority recognises that some consumers are still without water and will not be able to maintain a 3 days’ supply as recommended and apologises for this. Rest assured that once the all clear is given, systems will be reopened for distribution. Persons with limited supplies are also encouraged to safely capture rainwater for post-disaster use if necessary.

It is important to note that this is the first time that NAWASA is facing such climate variability where persistent dry season conditions continue to necessitate valve regulations and then switch to tropical storm conditions over a 24-hour period.

Gonzalo is expected to bring heavy rainfall that can render water systems highly susceptible to turbidity and dam blockages hindering the production of water for an extended period. Persons with storage tanks are encouraged to switch off the outlet of those tanks, as late as conditions allow, so that the stored water would not be lost through leaks that may occur on a customer’s property due to damaged plumbing, during the passage of the storm.

NAWASA thanks the general public for their cooperation, understanding and patience during this period. With the support of NADMA and the Meteorological Office, the organisation will continue to monitor Tropical Storm Gonzalo provide an update as information becomes available.

NAWASA…committed to meeting customers’ needs

