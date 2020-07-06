An investigation is currently ongoing into a police-involved shooting that occurred on Sunday, 5 July 2020, at Gouyave, St John.
In the interest of a fair and transparent investigation, the officer allegedly involved has been reassigned to other duties.
At the conclusion of the investigation, the results will be forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for an independent assessment of the facts and circumstances.
The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) assures the general public of its commitment to upholding a fair, an unbiased and transparent investigation.
Office of Commissioner of Police
Oh really Gillian Olive? Are you from Gouyave as well? I can say the complete opposite of the alledged officer. I know the officer to be very strict and serious about his job so many do not like that. I also know he wouldnt shoot anyone unless in a life threatning situation. You said he was chasing your nephew dont stop there in the story tell the entire side. What caused that to happen then? Please… I hope this officer can safely continue his work.
I am a citizen of Grenada the officer Garcia is very aggressive he should be fired he loves to shoot he chased my Nephew one time almost shot him. Thank god someone saw him and shout out to him..