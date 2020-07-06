An investigation is currently ongoing into a police-involved shooting that occurred on Sunday, 5 July 2020, at Gouyave, St John.

In the interest of a fair and transparent investigation, the officer allegedly involved has been reassigned to other duties.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the results will be forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for an independent assessment of the facts and circumstances.

The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) assures the general public of its commitment to upholding a fair, an unbiased and transparent investigation.

Office of Commissioner of Police

