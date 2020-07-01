Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, will meet this week with LIAT workers in Grenada to discuss their grievances.

The meeting with the workers comes on the heels of an urgent caucus of Caricom Heads of Government on Monday, during which inter-regional air transport was discussed.

The Prime Minister also indicated in his national address on Sunday that LIAT workers were among persons seeking relief through government’s economic stimulus package.

The workers have not been paid since LIAT’s operations were halted due to the closure of borders to fight the spread of Covid-19. The grounding of operations has compounded LIAT’s financial position.

This week’s meeting is intended to be a preliminary discussion to understand the plight of LIAT employees.

Dr Mitchell said while shareholder governments have no legal responsibility for the fate of the workers, there is some degree of moral responsibility.

Subsequent to arranging the meeting with LIAT workers, the Prime Minister received correspondence from the Grenada Technical and Allied Workers Union (GTAWU) requesting a meeting. Dr Mitchell has agreed to meet with the union representatives but his meeting with the workers will proceed as planned, prior to the requested engagement.

Office of the Prime Minister

