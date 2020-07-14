The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government inform the general public that effective Wednesday, 15 July 2020, all operations at the Princess Royal Hospital will be relocated to the Nurses Hostel located adjacent to the hospital in Belair, Carriacou until further notice.

The relocation is to facilitate implementation of the Smart Hospital Project to improve patient satisfaction.

Persons desirous of contacting the Princess Royal Hospital for emergency purposes and queries can call (473) 417 –3610.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.