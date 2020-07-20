As part of the Government of Grenada’s careful approach to reopening the destination to international travellers, Grenada’s Maurice Bishop International Airport (MBIA) began welcoming visitors from neighbouring Caricom nations on 15 July 2020.

Though identified as Low-Risk Countries due to inactive community transmission, travellers originating from these destinations will still need to observe and agree to mandatory protocols prior to booking and on arrival to the 3-island destination.

“We are pleased to be able to welcome visitors from our closest neighbours in the region,” noted Patricia Maher, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA). “The Grenada Tourism Authority and all of its partners in the private and public sector recognise that it is necessary for us to take gradual steps with the relaunch of tourism, not only for the benefit of our travellers but to also ensure the health and safety of our residents as well as protect the sustainability and viability of the Grenadian tourism industry.”

Pure Grenada, the Spice of the Caribbean, provides visitors with limitless opportunities to explore, relax and unwind. With diverse offerings such as culinary, soft adventure, romance, leisure, and sailing experiences targeting a varied audience including solo travellers, couples and families, travellers can easily tailor their trip to suit their needs. “Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique has so much to offer our neighbours and with a quick flight over, they won’t need to go far to start their vacation,” commented Maher.

Regional partner SVG Air is slated to begin regular flight service to sister-island Carriacou’s Lauriston Airport on 22 July. Regional carrier Caribbean Airlines have confirmed their schedule from Barbados to Grenada to start on 22 July. Turks & Caicos-based interCaribbean Airways is also set to launch nonstop flight service to Grenada’s Maurice Bishop International Airport, beginning 1 August.

For complete details on required travel protocols and general destination information, visit www.puregrenada.com.

Grenada Tourism Authority

