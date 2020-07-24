Residents of Tivoli and the wider public are advised that with immediate effect, all health services at the Tivoli Medical Station have been relocated to the Hermitage Medical Station, pending the completion of remedial work.

The Ministry of Health reassures residents of Tivoli and surrounding affected communities that efforts are being made to restore services at the Tivoli Medical Station as soon as possible.

The ministry apologises for any inconveniences caused especially during this period, and thanks everyone for their cooperation and understanding.

GIS

