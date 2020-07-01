As part of its social investment programme “The Power to Make A Difference”, Republic Bank on Friday, 26 June 2020 announced the provision of financial support to the Grenada School for the Deaf, “Spice Signs” initiative, in a handing over ceremony held at the bank’s head office.

The bank pledged $30,000 to assist with the production and delivery of online Sign Language education sessions designed for hearing impaired students who are now receiving instruction virtually, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. The programme is also intended to educate the general public who are interested, to become proficient in Sign language.

Republic Bank’s General Manager Operations, Clifford Bailey, expressed the bank’s delight with this worthwhile initiative to strengthen the school’s capacity to meet the current demands brought on by the pandemic and to ensure that no child gets left behind.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the School for The Deaf was Principal, Michelle Brathwaite. She thanked the bank for seeing the great value in this initiative which ensures that the hearing impaired students continue to receive tutoring, now that face-to-face instruction is not available to them.

Republic Bank is once again proud to positively impact the communities it serves, as we encourage a spirit of inclusiveness with the differently-abled.

Republic Bank (Grenada) Limited

