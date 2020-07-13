by Brian JM Joseph

This is a clarion call to the Government of Grenada, Covid-19 Committee and Grenada Ports Authority.

I’m asking you to please put new measures or regulations in place, because there needs to be some tweaking as it relates to safety and daily operational structures at the St George’s Bus Terminal.

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience but where he stands in times of challenge and controversy.” Martin Luther King Jr.

Our country was intending to reopen its airport to commercial flights on 1 July, however, government has backtracked in the interest of caution, and will continue to welcome only charter flights for the time being.

We cannot and must not let our guard down because we have to still be on the lookout for new Covid-19 cases. Therefore we have to be extra cautious and be made aware of community spread because it shall be possible with the reopening of our borders. Government is charged with the responsibility of protecting its citizens because they are the legislators; likewise, citizens have an important role to play in safeguarding themselves.

I have been commuting before and after the pandemic struck and to be honest, “it has been a total disaster especially for commuters on the western side.” Mass congregating has been taking place on a daily basis every evening for commuters on the western side. Social distancing protocols have not been adhered to. If something isn’t done immediately, we will have a total disaster on our hands should we have an outbreak of Covid-19.

I can recall recently a middleaged small businesswoman operating from out of the St George’s Bus Terminal saying to the crowds of congregating commuters and I quote, “where is the social distancing?” She further went on to state, “all you dead already and don’t know it.”

I’m of the belief that the rotation system that was implemented for buses by the National Bus Association “isn’t working for the western side.” Because it takes hours before a bus comes into the terminal and when it does, it’s just chaos, pushing, confusion and commotion to get seating aboard the bus. That’s just a daily occurrence of what people on the western side have to go through and this is just ridiculous.

I’m recommending that all Zone 5 buses be placed in the upstairs parking lot of the St George’s Bus Terminal. It’s very spacious therefore commuters shall then have to adhere to the social distancing protocols. This can be achieved with the help of Traffic Wardens and Ports Authority workers

Those in authority really need to look into the operational structure of the St George’s Bus Terminal and ensure stricter regulations are put in place.

For example hands are not being sanitised on entering most buses. I must say kudos to Zone 2 buses for adhering to the sanitising of hands and wearing of mask protocols, because they’ve done exceptionally well so far.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.