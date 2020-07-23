Since 2018, Sissons Paints Grenada Ltd has been partnering with local artist Nahshon Jeremiah, on the “Beautify Grenada Project”. The venture focuses on beautiful artistic murals depicting nature and our diverse culture in parishes all over Grenada. Sissons Weather Guard is the exclusive paint of the project and the company has committed to supply 100%.

The timing of the latest mural, dubbed “A Kaleidoscope of Colours and Culture”, was so timely in uplifting the spirits of Grenadians at a time when the country was just coming out of lockdown and dealing with the uncertainties of Covid. The mural at Tanteen brings to life the boatbuilding history of Carriacou.

Sissons has once again lived up to our adage that we are truly the “Flair of the Caribbean”.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.