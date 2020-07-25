The Traffic Department in the Northern District of the Royal Grenada Police Force, informs all motorists in Carriacou that the Sixteen Corners Road to Top Hill will be closed effective Saturday, 25 July, due to the inclement weather as Tropical Storm Gonzalo approaches the island.

All motorists are advised to use the Belair Road as an alternative to Top Hill, until further notice.

Thank you for your cooperation.

Public Relations Department

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government

