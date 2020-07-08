The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) of the Ministry of Finance advises the public of the following taxes that will be due and payable for the month of July 2020.

7: PAYE Pay as you Earn and Withholding Tax

10: Gaming Tax

20: VAT Value Added Tax and Excise Tax Return Due and Payable

29: Corporate Income Tax Returns Due for Businesses with Fiscal Year ending 30 April 2019

31: Personal Income Tax due and payable, Corporation Income Tax and Annual Stamp Tax (AST) Installments Due and payable

The public is further advised that when the due date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or Public Holiday, the next working day will be the due date for payment.

Persons are encouraged to file and pay all taxes on time to avoid penalties and interest.

Payments can be made at the Ministry of Finance, any District Revenue Office, online via https://taxservices.gov.gd or account to account transactions.

For further information, please contact Inland Revenue Division, Ministry of Finance via email [email protected]

Comptroller, Inland Revenue Division

