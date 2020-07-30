37 Tour Guides, Tour Operators, staff at the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) and Tourism stakeholders recently completed a LemonEight Relational Leadership webinar, which sought to build leadership capacity within the industry during these unprecedented times.

The motivational hour was provided complimentary to the GTA by cruise industry trainer and innovator, Claudine Pohl.

One of the key points from the webinar was Pohl’s encouragement to create simple, easy, healthy and safe experiences that all tour operators can provide to visitors to Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique as we navigate through the coronavirus pandemic. While health and safety is the overarching message, Pohl challenged the participants to get creative in developing experiences that can still be memorable within present limits.

CEO of the GTA Patricia Maher thanked Pohl for “providing excellent ways to connect and enhance the customer experience through leadership. These will be used to enrich Pure Grenada’s personalised visitor experiences.”

GTA Nautical Development Manager, Nikoyan Roberts, encouraged the participants to lead by ”starting an innovative Grenada Tour Operators Association to design and implement sustainable business development strategies and pivot past this pandemic.”

Meantime, the GTA also recently engaged the Grenada Hotel and Tourism Association (GHTA) in a virtual meeting, providing members with important updates. A presentation was made on the refreshed puregrenada.com website which now includes a travel advisory page, digital e-reader containing tourism sector health and safety protocols and a listing of Ministry of Health certified accommodation.

The presentation also contained tips on preparing for Ministry of Health inspections and important signage for businesses. Finally, all stakeholders were reminded about the GTA’s Paradise at home local Tourism campaign in which stakeholders are offering attractive deals to residents. Stakeholders were encouraged to get on board and offer creative and affordable packages. Present offers can be found on the puregrenada.com website through the link https://www.puregrenada.com/deals/

Grenada Tourism Authority

