The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) together with the technical assistance of the Meteorological Office at the Maurice Bishop International Airport is currently monitoring a Tropical wave that is interacting with the InterTropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and is expected to bring heavy rains and thundershowers to the island Monday night into Tuesday morning.

According to the Met Office, there is a 10% chance of development and is expecting the axis of the system to reach the island on Tuesday morning.

The wave is located 52º West and travelling westward at 15-20 miles per hour, approximately 520 miles from Grenada.

The wave is expected to bring increased cloudiness to the island on Monday evening, to further increase overnight. Weather conditions expected are light to moderate showers with thundershowers.

NaDMA is encouraging all to be vigilant and cautious when travelling on our nation’s roads.

We will update the general public on any changes soonest.

For additional information, please contact Oslyn Crosby Public Relations Officer, NaDMA on 440-8390-4 / 440-0838 or 533-0766 or email: [email protected] and [email protected], website www.nadma.gd

NaDMA, the official source for all disaster-related information in Grenada.

