The United Nations Development Programme Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean invites applications from suitably qualified Nationals of Grenada and Nationals of the Eastern Caribbean countries who hold a work permit in Grenada for the position of Finance and Administrative Assistant (Job ID 31292). This will be a UNDP Service Contract.

Remuneration will be in accordance with the established UN Salary Scale for the Eastern Caribbean.

The Job Description can be obtained by visiting the UNDP website at:

http://www.bb.undp.org/content/barbados/en/home/operations/jobs/

Applications must be submitted electronically to the relevant: Job ID 31292 Finance and Administrative Assistant by visiting the above link and completing the online form. The Personal History Form (P11) can be found on the website.

Deadline for submission of applications is 17 July, 2020.

Applications will be treated in the strictest confidence. Only suitable applications will be acknowledged. The United Nations Development Programme does not as a rule acknowledge unsolicited applications.

We shall only contact those persons who are short listed.

