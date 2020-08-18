The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information has indicated, during the past few months, that it has been engaging stakeholders regarding the plan for the reopening of schools.

This ministry previously stated its plan to reopen schools for the Michaelmas term, in September 2020, using a blended approach to learning, that incorporates e-learning and classroom instruction. While there are challenges, this is still the current plan.

The ministry will make an official statement to the nation on Tuesday, 18 August to provide further details on the reopening.

We thank all stakeholders for their patience and continued support in these challenging times.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.