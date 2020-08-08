Nickolas Steele (MP), Health Minister for Carriacou, Grenada & Petite Martinique

Re: Patient transportation

Dear Sir,

I wish to voice my distress and my distaste following the viewing of a video currently circulating by WhatsApp, showing a male patient lying on the hard and uncomfortable floor very exposed and thus exhibited to all available eyes to see during his journey from Carriacou hospital to Grenada.

I am appalled that Osprey Lines Ltd still continues to treat patients as though they are animals with little regard for their vulnerability, dignity and self respect. It has also been said that the Grenada health officials agreed that that was the acceptable method of transporting patients from Carriacou and Petite Martinique hospital to mainland Grenada General Hospital because the journey is very turbulent during its passage through Kick ’em Jenny.

If this is the case, then the time has come to remove such individual or individuals who propose to sanction such action and are incapable of putting the wellbeing of patients first. We shall not, nor will not accept such dismissive, lackadaisical and unethical response from uncaring people who believe in 2020 that we should continue to accept and even promote as normal, such poor and backward thinking services for its people.

Slavery was once the norm, and there were better reasons for keeping slavery because huge profits were to be made, but slavery was abolished as it was recognised the human rights outweighed the rights of individuals to profit at the expense of other human beings.

Just because we are a small nation does not mean that all our needs as human beings are less valid, that it cannot be ACKNOWLEDGED and RESPECTED and we should accept the powers that be to treat its citizens as non-entity and to have the audacity to justify the gross and dehumanising treatment of its citizens is quite disgraceful.

Most people who have experienced “The Osprey Lines Ltd” services would agree that the experience is far from comfortable, satisfying or enjoyable. Often one is left feeling very dizzy from seasickness, dehydrated from vomiting, afraid to get to the toilets from lack of support etc. These problems are experienced by presumably healthy passengers.

Therefore, “The Osprey Lines Ltd” should no longer be considered an appropriate means of transport to carry very ill patients; if anything, the dangers are possibly a higher risk of deteriorating condition or even death from the effects of its use, from problems already been highlighted above. (The death of a young woman 2 years ago on the Osprey springs to mind).

We can neither improve nor progress from where we are if we have health officials taking the approach that nothing could be done to improve our condition of travel.

Why has the government continued to employ Osprey Lines Ltd to transport patients under such draconian methods? Of course, it can do better by using the other available ferry, Dolly C, which has a cordoned-off section offering privacy with a bed especially for patients.

What reason could there be for such poor judgment where there is a stark contrast in the care provided when the choice to choose on behalf of the patient, one or the other of these ferry boats.

Really, it is time with the limited resources available that ‘patients’ care’ and not the ‘means of transport’ are placed at the centre of the decision-making process.

Thank you.

Respectfully yours,

M L Crosdale (Mrs).

