The Public Works Department in the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs and Local Government, will soon resume work on the Bogles road project from Craigston Junction into the Bogles Community.

In this regard, the Bogles Road will be closed from that section until further notice from Monday, 10 August 2020 to facilitate construction work.

Motorists are advised to use the Cherry Hill Road as an alternative to traverse to and from the Northern Communities.

The ministry apologises for any inconvenience and anticipates the cooperation of residents of the area and the general public.

For further information, please contact:

Rholda Quamina, Permanent Secretary for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs on 443-6026 or via email at [email protected];

Jermonne Adams, Communications Officer at 443-6026 or via email at [email protected] .

GIS

