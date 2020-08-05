The Ministry of Finance through the Covid-19 Economic Support Secretariat (CESS) announces the deadline for receipt of employee validation forms from Bus Operators and Taxi Operators under the Income support stimulus programme as Friday, 7 August 2020 at 4 pm.

Beneficiaries are asked to make the requisite payments to employees and submit all outstanding validation forms for the months of April, May & June on or before 7 August 2020.

For further information, please contact the Covid Economic Support Secretariat at 440-0515 Ext 31217; mobile 416-0097 or email at [email protected]

GIS

