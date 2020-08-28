Eat fresh vegetables and fruits every day. Eat what you grow and grow what you eat.

Vegetables and fruits are good for the heart, immune system, skin and memory. They can protect us from chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure among others. Vegetables and fruits are low in calories and provide our bodies with needed dietary fibre, potassium, folic acid, Vitamins A & C.

Here’s how you can include more fruits and veggies in your daily diet.

Eat at least 1 serving of fruit and vegetable during each meal.

Give your child fruits and veggies as part of their meal or snack.

If you are hungry in between meals, snack on fruits and veggies instead of packaged snacks.

Keep a bowl of fruits visible at home. Seeing it may remind you to eat it.

Other tips to consider:

Avoid vegetables with bruises or that appear shrivelled or slimy.

Never eat veggies or fruits with bite marks from your garden.

Put fresh fruits and veggies in the fridge to maintain quality.

Always wash hands before handling fruits and veggies and always wash fruits and veggies before eating even if you are not eating the skin.

Do not wash vegetables or fruits with household soap or detergents, use lime juice or vinegar instead.

The second part of this message encourages you to eat what you grow and grow what you eat. Growing your own food means you’ll save money, enjoy safe and fresh foods, you decide which fertilisers and pesticides get in contact with your food and you get to exercise and stay fit.

Grenada Food and Nutrition Council

