by Linda Straker

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has listed Grenada as a high risk country for Covid-19 exposure and transmission, and has advised US citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the island.

As a level 3 destination, the national public health institute in the United States whose ranking is based on 100,000 population ratio, has informed US citizens that the risk in Grenada is high especially for those who have other severe illness such as cancer, diabetes, sickle cell and heart conditions.

Grenada with a population of 110,000 at present has no active Covid-19 cases because all 24 cases have been declared medically recovered.

“CDC recommends travellers avoid all nonessential international travel to Grenada. Travellers at increased risk for severe illness from Covid-19 should consider postponing all travel, including essential travel, to Grenada,” said the advisory which was uploaded to the CDC website on 6 August 2020 via the link https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/warning/coronavirus-grenada

“If you get sick in Grenada and need medical care, resources may be limited,” said the advisory which recommends that US citizens check with the Office of Foreign Affairs or Ministry of Health of Grenada or the US Department of State, Bureau of Consular Affairs, Country Information page for details about entry requirements and restrictions for arriving travellers, such as mandatory testing or quarantine.

Explaining that some examples of essential travel may include travelling for humanitarian aid work, medical reasons, or family emergencies, the advisory said that older adults, people of any age with certain underlying medical conditions, and others at increased risk for severe illness should consider postponing all travel, including essential travel, to Grenada.

Mostly all other Caricom members and territories in the Americas with the exception Dominica are listed at risk countries for the disease which has infected millions in the US and caused the death of more 150,000.

Under Grenada’s health protocol and classification, the US falls in the High risk or Red Zone destination and all persons arriving from the US must undergo both rapid and PCR Covid-19 test and to 14 days mandatory quarantine.

Health officials are yet to publicly comment on the CDC ranking.

