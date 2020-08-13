The GUT Credit Union (GUTCU) has awarded 173 students with grants to help them transition from primary to secondary school.

Recipients were given a cheque to assist with back-to-school expenses, a voucher for a Smart Saver account to build their savings, and another voucher redeemable at the Grenada Teachers’ School Supplies for books, uniforms and other supplies.

“We are pleased that, especially in a time like this, we are able to assist so many families with this grant,” said Retesha Boyd, General Manager of the GUTCU. “We are here for our members in good times and in challenging ones; and that is one thing that not even Covid can change.”

The GUTCU CPEA Grant began in 2005 and since then approximately 1,400 students across Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique have received support through this initiative. The grant is one of many ways the credit union demonstrates its commitment to youth, education and the local community.

