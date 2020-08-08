by Linda Straker

Trinidad police in Grenada is fake news

Carnival Cancellation bill removed 10 and 11 August 2020 as holidays under Banking Holiday law

10 and 11 August 2020 are normal working days

Superintendent Vannie Curwen, Head of the Community Relations Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF), has described as fake news, the claim that there are police officers from Trinidad and Tobago to assist Grenada with the enforcement of law over 8-11 August period. “Fake News,” he responded in a text message sent via WhatsApp.

When asked to explain the presence of officers who appear to be posted or camping at a primary school in St John, Curwen said, “I would not discuss our operational design. You can expect to see us out in force this weekend providing services where it is needed. We have cancelled our passes and off duties to ensure that we have adequate hands on deck.”

Trending during the morning of Saturday, 8 August 2020 on Facebook and other social media platforms, were postings that 300 police officers from Trinidad are in Grenada to help RGPF enforce the law. This, in anticipation that many will defy the carnival cancellation law and take to the streets in numbers on 10 August – the day previously designated as Carnival Monday.

During May, the Spicemas Corporation announced the cancellation of Carnival 2020 because of Covid-19. Both the Lower and Upper Houses of Parliament subsequently approved the Carnival Cancellation bill which provides for removing 10 and 11 August as holidays under the Banking Holiday law.

Despite the cancellation, many artistes released music for 2020 and the Spicemas Corporation started a virtual carnival experience which was officially cancelled without explanation. However, a private promoter was allowed to have a cyber competition at the National Stadium.

Andre Lewis, trade union representative in the Upper House has told workers that 10 and 11 August 2020 are normal working days and they should report to their workplaces for duty.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.