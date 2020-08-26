Mount Cinnamon Grenada has taken serious issue with statements made by a Grenada based Attorney at Law on a recent online programme, hosted on the Facebook social media platform.

These damaging statements have since been repeated in newspaper articles, other social media programmes and other local media.

As directed by our local and international legal team, we cannot comment on these damaging statements as there is a pending court matter with 2 of the participants of the programme. Any comments by us on the substance of this court matter, may breach the rules of the court and may put us in contempt, however both we and our attorneys vigorously refute the plaintiffs’ statements and claims.

Therefore, as prescribed by our attorneys, we are taking a course of legal action against all those who have acted in any way which may be damaging to our business and reputation. This will include filing a complaint with the Grenada Bar Association and the court.

We would like to thank the responsible journalists who have reached out to our team and sought to get the facts on the case. Although we cannot discuss the specifics of the case, we are informing the Grenadian public that these matters are before the court and we are awaiting the decision of the court.

Mount Cinnamon Grenada

