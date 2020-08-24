The Inland Revenue Division (IRD) is pleased to announce that Property Tax can now be paid online via pay.gov.gd just in time for the final payment deadline for 2020 which is just a few days away, on 31 August 2020.

Property owners who have not paid their 2020 Property Tax to date can now use pay.gov.gd before the deadline to avoid penalty and interest from being added to their accounts.

Pay.gov.gd caters for a swifter and easier way of paying Property Tax. Recently, the platform was launched to create greater ease for motor vehicle and licence payments along with other government fees. This method of payment would facilitate property owners in the diaspora who are not able to travel home to pay their taxes this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Property Tax should be paid no later than Monday, 31 August since the 29 August deadline falls on a Saturday. NB: When the deadline falls on a Saturday, Sunday or Public Holiday, the last day for payment would be the next working day.

After 31 August, a one-off penalty of 20% of the amount owing will be applied to unpaid accounts. Taxpayers are also reminded that for every month the tax remains unpaid 1.5% interest will be applied to their account.

Meanwhile, the IRD is making a special appeal to property owners who have not been receiving Demand Notices to visit the Inland Revenue Division to update their information. This would assist the IRD in reducing the quantum of unclaimed Demand Notices that are returned to the Division.

NB: All property owners except owners with land classified as Agricultural are obligated by law to pay Property Tax.

Comptroller, Inland Revenue

