25 persons were arrested and charged, 185 tickets issued and 4 vehicles impounded for being uninsured during traffic stops on Monday, 3 August 2020.

24 of the persons arrested and charged were for driving without a driver’s licence; the other was for making use of insulting language.

Ticketed offences included that of failing to wear seatbelt, use of defective tyres, driving without the relevant class of licence, using an uninsured motor vehicle, speeding, driving with an expired licence, using a handheld device and failing to wear headgear.

The traffic stops were conducted by officers attached to the Traffic St George’s and Traffic Departments of Grenville and Gouyave Police Stations. An estimated 1,000 vehicles were checked.

Office of Commissioner of Police

