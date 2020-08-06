The National Executive Council and the entire membership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) stand firmly in solidarity with our Public Relations Officer (PRO), Sister Claudette Joseph, named as the defendant in a defamation lawsuit brought by Prime Minister Mitchell on Thursday, 30 July 2020.

We find it rather unfortunate that our Prime Minister would choose to waste precious time and money to advance a frivolous and vindictive lawsuit instead of focusing on the socio-economic issues facing the nation at this time, especially those brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. This sinister and vulgar attempt is solely to subdue someone whom he perceives as a formidable political opponent standing against public corruption.

The NDC urges the Prime Minister to cease the vengeful practice that he has promoted for years during his time in public office and to use his position of leadership to unite and to bring our people together during this challenging period. We call upon every reasonable, fair-minded, freedom-loving Grenadian to stand up in solidarity with Sister Claudette Joseph and the NDC.

We must protect our freedom of speech and defend our fundamental rights and liberties.

NDC

