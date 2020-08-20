The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force advises the general public, and in particular motorists, that Lucas Street from its junction with Old Fort Road to the Number Two Traffic Point, will be closed to vehicular traffic on Sunday, 23 August 2020 from 10 am to 3 pm.

Motorists are kindly advised to use alternative routes to get to their destinations.

The Traffic Department apologizes for any inconvenience caused.

Office of Commissioner of Police

