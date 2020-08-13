by Brian JM Joseph

“Good people do not need laws to tell them to act responsibly, while bad people will find a way around the laws.” Plato.

We must condemn all acts of insubordination against those in authority and rule of law, given the atrocious and miscreant behaviour that occurred for the past few days by partygoers and street revellers, especially those that defied the rules of law because of the announcement proclaiming cancellation of Carnival 2020, and the revocation of both holidays.

The blatant disregard as it relates to the law is a breakdown in our society that starts with lawlessness and then manifest itself into chaos and anarchy. This kind of behaviour can affect our country’s rating in a very negative way that can have serious implications.

I will also like to join in echoing my sentiments along with our Prime Minister and likewise Bishop Clyde Harvey, and I would continue to repeat the profound statement made by our beloved Bishop, “We can jam together today and die alone next week.”

I have been pleading with Grenadians for past weeks to be more responsible and stop being reckless and irresponsible in their actions knowing the period of time we’re in. But it seems like it has fallen on deaf ears. I’m now convinced that we’re fighting 2 pandemics indeed, Covid-19 and stupidity.

For the next redrafting of the Covid-19 2020 Bill our people’s miscreant behaviour should be factored into it. Government should seek to make examples out of those who will be further seeking to defy the rules of law. If needs be that curfew should be imposed by 8 pm, then let us all feel the wrath of our foolishness, because “we must not allow anarchy from rogue individuals to destroy our state.”

It was Sarah Strohmeyer who said and I quote, “This is probably the advantage of being stupid. Stupid people just do. We tend to overthink. If we could eliminate the “over” and just think, then we could do, too. Only we’d be smarter doers because we’d be thinkers.”

The men and women who engaged in those illegal activities, I say shame on you for endangering your lives and lives of others. The video circulating on social media of the nude jab was so distasteful. This was reckless and irresponsible behaviour by those partygoers.

I’m wondering if they’re proud of themselves for being rebellious, engaging in acts of civil disobedience for selfish reasons. In any country, there must be maintenance of law and order and if it’s not maintained, chaos will reign.

“Law and order exist for the purpose of establishing justice and that when they fail in this purpose, they become the dangerously structured dams that block the flow of social progress.” Martin Luther King Jr.

Those individuals who were making off-putting remarks by use of obscene language against the Prime Minister; this was very repulsive of you. Therefore, such behaviour shouldn’t be tolerated within our society. Irrespective of our political affiliation, he’s still our Prime Minister and he deserves to be respected.

Do we really want our Caribbean neighbours to view us as being good-for-nothing people? It really doesn’t look good, and it reflects badly on our country, especially internationally. If our country doesn’t follow Covid-19 protocols and guidelines, it could have a far devastating effect on our already crippled economy.

Let’s not descend this country into a state of lawlessness.

