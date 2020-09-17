The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Grenada continued its generosity and friendship to the Grenadian people by collaborating with the Grenada China Friendship Association and distributing 100 food bags to vulnerable people throughout Grenada on Saturday, 12 September 2020.

The food drive which started in June 2020 has benefitted 300 Grenadian families so far. This collaborative initiative between the Embassy and the Association is meant to offset some of the challenges that people are experiencing due to the effects of Covid-19.

Three teams of representatives from the Embassy and the Association patronised several supermarkets whose employees prepared the grocery bags. In distributing the food bags, the teams brought an additional surprise of a stuffed panda to children in families who benefitted from the food drive.

The food bags contained goods that could create meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner. One St David resident claimed that the food drive was the first type of charity that her village has received since the passage of Hurricane Ivan.

The Chinese Embassy representatives were enthused by their engagement with the communities and especially pleased to see that Grenadians accept their kindness.

Grenada China Friendship Association

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.