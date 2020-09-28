The Agriculture Division in the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government informs the public that a Chinese Agricultural Mission will visit Carriacou on Thursday,1 October 2020.

The mission will provide free training for farmers and gardeners in groundnut cultivation.

Interested persons are advised to contact the Agriculture Division: (473) 443-6026 or Senior Agricultural Officer, Benson Patrice: (473) 406-1148 for registration and information.

The division is appealing to all farmers and gardeners in Carriacou to capitalise on the opportunity, and looks forward to maximum participation.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.