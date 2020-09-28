The Agriculture Division in the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government informs the public that a Chinese Agricultural Mission will visit Carriacou on Thursday,1 October 2020.
The mission will provide free training for farmers and gardeners in groundnut cultivation.
Interested persons are advised to contact the Agriculture Division: (473) 443-6026 or Senior Agricultural Officer, Benson Patrice: (473) 406-1148 for registration and information.
The division is appealing to all farmers and gardeners in Carriacou to capitalise on the opportunity, and looks forward to maximum participation.
GIS
What can a third world country learn from another third world country. Both China and Grenada has a GDP / capita of 10000 USD.
Is the Chinese doing this for the benefit of Grenada or they hoping to get a foot in the door early to take over the Island asap.
Grenadians be on your guard, they are well known in Nigeria they take over country so quick no one will realise then it will be too late. No one gives nothing for nothing
So the Americans are going to let China take over Carriacou, Grenada and the Caribbean without firing a shot? Please think before you write.
Some Grenadians have a hard time accepting gifts.
In agreement with your
views 100%. our people are looking in front of the mountain, but are unable to see beyond.