National Senior Women’s football players Coie Smith and Tiranha Williams will be off to the United States of America come March 2021.

The female national players will be participating in the UK International Soccer Programme for Coaches which is designed to provide the best soccer experience to players and coaches.

The International Soccer Programme provides community day camps, residential camps, seasonal training programmes, training academies, team coaching, player and coach clinics, school programmes, team tours, and coach education products.

The Grenada Football Association (GFA) Women’s Development Officer, Harry Varley, is excited about the opportunity that is being given to the young coaches. He noted that the initiative will be an ongoing and looking forward to seeing more female coaches benefiting from the programme.

Both Smith and Williams are excited and looking forward to the opportunity. They noted that they would use the occasion as a steppingstone in achieving their goal which is to be a qualified coach.

Williams hinted that upon completion she hopes to be coaching at the grassroot level. Smith on the other hand wants to coach at the youth level.

GFA

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.