Grenadian singer/songwriter Jevaughn John, fondly known as V’ghn, stopped by 2 of his alma maters with a donation of 50 backpacks equipped with notebooks, pens, pencils and other stationery while sharing some much-needed motivation to students and staff through a collaborative initiative with Digicel Grenada.

As schools across the tri-island consider the multiple dimensions of reopening amid Covid-19 protocols, V’ghn and his team visited his former primary and secondary schools, in the parish of St Mark, which were instrumental to his upbringing. “My experience at Bonair Government and St Mark’s Secondary was life-shaping. The principal, teachers and students helped to build my character and aided in my development, so I am truly grateful that I have been allowed to give back to them some of what I received,” shared John.

Terry Francis, Principal, Bonair Government School shared his enthusiasm and gratitude for the contributions that will bring a smile to the faces of children and parents. “I thank V’ghn and Digicel for this presentation to our school. During this critical time, several parents are unable to provide as they normally would, so this gift will go a long way in giving necessary assistance to our students and their families.

In speaking to the form 3 cohort at St Mark’s Secondary School, John shared his experience as a former student. “I know what it feels like to not have books, also having to go to a friend’s house to study or to get homework done. So it is very important to me to help as much as I can. I hope that this donation, with the help of Digicel, will ease a little of the burden for the parents that need it.”

Caris Deganes, Vice-Principal, St Mark’s Secondary School, shared her thoughts on the contribution of the beloved past-student and former head boy to his alma mater. “It is great when past students can give back to their community and by extension other communities. I know for a fact that our students are going to use the school supplies given and they will be put to good use during the upcoming academic term.”

As a Digicel ambassador, John is pleased to have the support of the company for an initiative that is so close to his heart. Shrivon Redhead, Chief Executive Officer, Digicel Grenada, shared her sentiment on V’ghn’s welcomed outreach. “Education is a pillar for the future and Digicel will continue to partner with our ambassadors showing dedication to our youth in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique. With community involvement it is always a question of what will be a meaningful contribution that will be a continuous resource for the respective recipients.”

This is not the first time that John has supported his past schools, as well as his community and he vows to continue doing more, not only for the students, but the parents and teachers as well. “I have always tried to give back to my community in whatever ways I can. I intend to do much more and on an even larger scale to impact lives in need throughout our nation,” John shared.

