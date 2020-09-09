The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information informs the public of the fee schedule for the January 2021 sitting of the CSEC examinations.

The registration period is from Tuesday, 1 September 2020 to Friday, 30 September 2020. During this time, all payments must be made. Please see the attached fee schedule for all details.

All candidates making payments must do so at the Government Treasury or District Revenue Office. They must then take the receipt to the Examinations Unit, at the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information, along with their birth certificate, or a valid Grenadian ID (Grenada Voters ID, Grenada passport, NIS card).

All candidates are advised to register early to avoid unnecessary delays and the last minute rush.

GIS

