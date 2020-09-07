Be active! Get moving; it makes you look and feel good.

Physical activity doesn’t have to be planned or rigid. This guideline is not asking you to run around a park, lift weights or go to the gym. It simply encourages you to have an active lifestyle. Physical activity takes many forms. You can do leisure time activities like walking, dancing, gardening, hiking, swimming or cycling. Other forms of physical activity include household chores, playing games, sports or planned exercise.

Being active has many benefits:

Promotes weight loss

Helps fight diseases

Helps with brain health and memory

Strengthens your muscles and keep you fit

Improves your overall mood leaving little space for depression

Makes you look and feel younger

Helps you sleep

The following can help us put this guideline into practice:

Engage in physical activities in school and at home

Take an activity or stretch break when in meetings or workshops

Play sports or have fun with our traditional games like “hopscotch,” or skipping ropes

Limit your screen time and spend more time outdoors

Walk short distances instead of driving and climb the stairs instead of using the elevator or escalator

Move at work. Get up to talk to co-workers, rather than phoning or sending an email.

It is recommended that adults get 150 minutes a week of moderate activity (30 minutes 5 days or 50 minutes 3 days a week) and children, at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity daily.

Grenada Food and Nutrition Council

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.