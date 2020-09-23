The Government of Grenada is continuing to demonstrate its commitment to the improvement of school infrastructure across the country.

On Tuesday, the sod was turned for the start of the $10.8 million project to refurbish Bishops College in Carriacou. The work, under the Grenada Enhancement Project (GEEP), will entail construction a 2-storey Multi-Science Block, reconstruction of the administrative wing and refurbishment of the existing building.

In a pre-recorded message shared at Tuesday’s event, Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, said government remains committed to ensuring that students are provided with an appropriate learning environment that is conducive to learning.

He said, “Young people are recognised globally as the leaders of tomorrow and therefore, we must ensure that they are provided with an opportunity to learn and grow in an environment that will appropriately nurture them to become the leaders we want them to be.”

Dr Mitchell urged teachers, staff, students and parents to look past the inconveniences that may arise during the rehabilitation work, as these would pale in comparison to the potential benefits to be derived from the upgraded school.

The Prime Minister noted that in addition to improving school infrastructure, projects such as these, create much-needed employment opportunities. He said, “As countries all over the world continue to battle with the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the employment generated by projects become even more important. In the midst of growing unemployment in various sectors, the jobs created by these projects, provide a beacon of hope for persons who may have been otherwise unemployed. Therefore, as part of our strategy to help revitalise the local economy and create employment, government is refocusing its commitment to the implementation of capital projects.”

Dr Mitchell said it’s a win-win situation – jobs are created and workers are better able to provide for their families; the country’s school infrastructure is improved; educators are more motivated to teach and students benefit from enhanced learning environments.

The Prime Minister concluded by reiterating government’s commitment to ensuring that positivity and continued growth and development are the critical outcomes achieved.

Office of the Prime Minister

