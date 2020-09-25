One of the activities of the Grenada Red Cross Society (GRCS) in its response to the Covid-19 pandemic is working toward establishing at least one public hand washing station in each parish, throughout Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Since the outbreak of the virus, the Ministry of Health and other regional and international health agencies crafted a number of safety and protective measures aimed at reducing its spread.

In addition to the wearing of masks and physical/social distancing, handwashing has also been cited as another key preventative measure.

With the country having to adjust to these new practices, the GRCS, through its Covid-19 response operation, will work with community partners to establish hand washing stations in key areas.

The main objective is to ensure access to appropriate and sustainable water, sanitation, and hygiene services to prevent community transmission of the coronavirus.

The GRCS is currently finalising the logistical stages of the project with some locations already identified.

GRCS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.