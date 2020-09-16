by Linda Straker

Almost 2 months without a confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada

New protocols for hospitality and entertainment sectors will become regulations under Public Health Act

Permission for social activities will rank from simple sit-down dining to dancing/feting events

With almost 2 months without a confirmed case of Covid-19 in Grenada, the authorities have agreed to adopt new protocols for the hospitality and entertainment sectors as part of measures to boost economic activities.

“The time has come that livelihood be protected as best as possible. The government has recognised like other governments around the world, that a focus too much on lives can result in livelihood being lost,” said Health Minister, Nickolas Steele. “As such we have re-evaluated our positions, our policy.”

He disclosed that over the past weeks as the country remains safe, the authorities have evaluated best practices from the region and other jurisdictions. “I believe we have found as best as possible measures that can be taken to maintain the safety of the lives of our citizens as well as the livelihood of our citizens,” said Steele. He named St Lucia and Jamaica as 2 Caricom member nations which Grenada has evaluated.

The new protocols which will become regulations under the Public Health Act, will put new measures in place that will see establishments receiving permission for mass gatherings based on the size of the venue.

“We believe it’s necessary to boost our hospitality sector, apart from the obvious jobs that it creates there is also the needed foreign exchange that the hospitality sector creates,” said Steele. “It will also help with the development or redevelopment of the hospitality sector,” he added.

Since March 2020, the tourism sector is one of the sectors which has been significantly affected worldwide because of initiatives enforced by nations as part measures to contain and control the spread of Covid-19.

Steele said that the relevant authorities have looked at the various protocols that are existing in Grenada and in other Caricom countries and regions outside of Caricom and have decided to re-evaluate. “It started with meetings with current providers within the hospitality sector not just hotels but those within the entertainment sector. We believe we have found a modality in moving forward where these individual establishments can continue to remain open but maintain safety protocols,” he said.

“Each establishment is unique, and we are working with each and every one of them. In essence, it will allow the police and the Ministry of Health to evaluate each individual and make a decision as to the maximum number of people who can safely be allowed in that establishment for activities,” he said.

Permission for social activities will rank from simple sit-down dining to dancing/feting events.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.