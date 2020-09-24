by Linda Straker

Charlyn Asher of Windsor Forest undertaking toy drive

Toys will be distributed through Galine Andrews and Samantha Antoine

Hundreds of children between the ages 1 and 12 will be receiving a toy for Christmas 2020, through a toy drive undertaken by a Canadian shipping and packaging company whose president is a Grenadian.

The project is being undertaken by Charlyn Asher who was born in Windsor Forest, St David and moved to Canada at the age of 18 years. She worked her way up the ladder in Toronto and is now the president of Colt Paper and Antoine Fulfilment.

Always supportive to her community, in 2016 she raised Canadian $2,500 to help the St George’s Anglican Junior School purchase their own photocopier-printer. That same year she donated money for a trophy to her past high school, St David’s Catholic Secondary.

She visited Grenada in February 2020 and on her return to Canada, Asher decided to launch a Colt Christmas Wish Toy Drive. The initiative is to collect toys for 500 boys and girls in the Windsor Forest and surrounding area. “Seeing the children and knowing the life she left behind, she will not and cannot turn a blind eye to her country’s needs. A little goes a long way. She’s using her voice and network to make this initiative a success,” said a spokesperson from her company.

In August, the team at Colt Paper filmed a video to promote the toy drive which is being run from 20 August – 30 October 2020. “We have had donations from the USA and as far as Turkey. To date we have collected 350 new unwrapped toys. However, more needs to be done to get to our goal. We do have an Amazon Wish list account to make it an easy donation without having to physically having to drop off at our location. This wish list is https://www.amazon.ca/hz/wishlist/ls/1JPRX3PPTM9LS

All the toys collected will go to a deserving child. The toy shipment is scheduled to leave Toronto the first week in November for delivery and distribution in Grenada prior to Christmas. The children must be registered in advance to be a recipient of the Toy Drive.

The toys will be distributed through teacher Galine Andrews at the Windsor Forest Pre-primary School with help from Samantha Antoine, Charlyn Asher’s sister.

