Grenada needs to raise minimum wage, last time was 5 years ago. Currently domestic workers: EC $4.50 per hour; security guard: EC $9.00 per hour as examples. Shamefully low considering the cost of living in Grenada. Good pay = reliable and loyal workers. Seems to me there are few rich people and many poor people in Grenada, not much in between. The proletariat keep the county running, while the affluent count their money.