The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in collaboration with the Government of Grenada is offering a long-term training scholarship opportunity in Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Global Leader from 2021-2023.
The scholarship is open to government officials and prospective Grenadians who are expected to contribute to policy formulation and/or implementation for tackling sustainable developmental issues mainly in the fields of public policy/administration and economics.
To be eligible to apply for this opportunity applicants must meet the following requirements:
- Must be 40-years old and under
- Must have a bachelor’s or master’s degree
- Must be a Grenadian national
- Must be accepted by a University in Japan (see the attached list of Universities under the programme)
- Must be approved by JICA
Scholarship benefits:
- Round trip air travel
- Living allowance for participants
- Tuition and necessary expenses for degree programme offered by Japanese Universities
3 copies of all documents below must be sent to the Scholarship Desk:
- Completed application forms to be obtained from Scholarship Desk
- Certified copies of ALL academic certificates obtained from previous educational Institutions
- 1 original TAMCC transcript and 2 certified copies
- Certified copies of Birth Certificate
- Copies of front page with bio-data information of valid passport
- Copies of medical certificate issued by a medical doctor attesting to the physical fitness of the candidate and certifying that he/she is vaccinated and isn’t suffering from any contagious or acute disease.
For further information regarding application procedures, please contact the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information at telephone number 1(473) 440-2737/8 or 1 (473) 417-9762, or email at [email protected]
Completed applications must reach the division NO LATER THAN 16 OCTOBER 2020.
Universities under the programme are as follows:
- Akita University
- Ashikaga University
- Chiba University
- Doshisha University
- Ehime University
- Gifu University
- Hitotsubashi University
- Hokkaido University
- Ibaraki University
- International University of Japan
- Iwate University
- Juntendo University
- Kagawa University
- Kagoshima University
- Kanazawa Institute of Technology
- Kanazawa University
- Kansai University
- Keio University
- Kitasato University
- Kobe Institute of Computing; Graduate School of Information Technology
- Kobe University
- Kochi University
- Kogakuin University
- Kumamoto University
- Kwansei Gakuin University
- Kyoto Institute of Technology
- Kyoto University
- Kyushu Institute of Technology
- Kyushu University
- Meiji University
- Mie University
- Nagaoka University of Technology
- Nagasaki University
- Nagoya Institute of Technology
- Nagoya University
- Nagoya University of Commerce & Business
- Naruto University of Education
- National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies
- Niigata University
- Obihiro University of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine
- Oita University
- Okayama University Hiroshima University
- Osaka University
- Rikkyo University
- Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University
- Ritsumeikan University
- Ryukoku University
- Saga University
- Saitama University
- Shibaura Institute of Technology
- Shimane University
- Shizuoka University
- Sophia University
- St Luke’s International University
- Teikyo University
- The Graduate University for Advanced Studies
- The University of Kitakyushu
- The University of Tokyo
- Tohoku University
- Tokai University
- Tokushima University
- Tokyo City University
- Tokyo Institute of Technology
- Tokyo Medical and Dental University
- Tokyo Metropolitan University
- Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology
- Tokyo University of Foreign Studies
- Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology
- Tottori University
- Toyo University
- Toyohashi University of Technology
- University of East Asia
- University of Fukui
- University of Miyazaki
- University of Niigata Prefecture
- University of the Ryukyus
- University of Tsukuba
- University of Yamanashi
- Utsunomiya University
- Waseda University
- Yamagata University
- Yamaguchi University
- Yokohama City University
- Yokohama National University
