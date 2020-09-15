The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in collaboration with the Government of Grenada is offering a long-term training scholarship opportunity in Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Global Leader from 2021-2023.

The scholarship is open to government officials and prospective Grenadians who are expected to contribute to policy formulation and/or implementation for tackling sustainable developmental issues mainly in the fields of public policy/administration and economics.

To be eligible to apply for this opportunity applicants must meet the following requirements:

Must be 40-years old and under

Must have a bachelor’s or master’s degree

Must be a Grenadian national

Must be accepted by a University in Japan (see the attached list of Universities under the programme)

Must be approved by JICA

Scholarship benefits:

Round trip air travel

Living allowance for participants

Tuition and necessary expenses for degree programme offered by Japanese Universities

3 copies of all documents below must be sent to the Scholarship Desk:

Completed application forms to be obtained from Scholarship Desk

Certified copies of ALL academic certificates obtained from previous educational Institutions

1 original TAMCC transcript and 2 certified copies

Certified copies of Birth Certificate

Copies of front page with bio-data information of valid passport

Copies of medical certificate issued by a medical doctor attesting to the physical fitness of the candidate and certifying that he/she is vaccinated and isn’t suffering from any contagious or acute disease.

For further information regarding application procedures, please contact the Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information at telephone number 1(473) 440-2737/8 or 1 (473) 417-9762, or email at [email protected]

Completed applications must reach the division NO LATER THAN 16 OCTOBER 2020.

Universities under the programme are as follows:

Akita University

Ashikaga University

Chiba University

Doshisha University

Ehime University

Gifu University

Hitotsubashi University

Hokkaido University

Ibaraki University

International University of Japan

Iwate University

Juntendo University

Kagawa University

Kagoshima University

Kanazawa Institute of Technology

Kanazawa University

Kansai University

Keio University

Kitasato University

Kobe Institute of Computing; Graduate School of Information Technology

Kobe University

Kochi University

Kogakuin University

Kumamoto University

Kwansei Gakuin University

Kyoto Institute of Technology

Kyoto University

Kyushu Institute of Technology

Kyushu University

Meiji University

Mie University

Nagaoka University of Technology

Nagasaki University

Nagoya Institute of Technology

Nagoya University

Nagoya University of Commerce & Business

Naruto University of Education

National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies

Niigata University

Obihiro University of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine

Oita University

Okayama University Hiroshima University

Osaka University

Rikkyo University

Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University

Ritsumeikan University

Ryukoku University

Saga University

Saitama University

Shibaura Institute of Technology

Shimane University

Shizuoka University

Sophia University

St Luke’s International University

Teikyo University

The Graduate University for Advanced Studies

The University of Kitakyushu

The University of Tokyo

Tohoku University

Tokai University

Tokushima University

Tokyo City University

Tokyo Institute of Technology

Tokyo Medical and Dental University

Tokyo Metropolitan University

Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology

Tokyo University of Foreign Studies

Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology

Tottori University

Toyo University

Toyohashi University of Technology

University of East Asia

University of Fukui

University of Miyazaki

University of Niigata Prefecture

University of the Ryukyus

University of Tsukuba

University of Yamanashi

Utsunomiya University

Waseda University

Yamagata University

Yamaguchi University

Yokohama City University

Yokohama National University

